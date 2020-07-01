All apartments in Broomfield
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
449 Hickory Place
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:56 AM

449 Hickory Place

449 Hickory Place · No Longer Available
Location

449 Hickory Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious floor plan in a quiet neighborhood backing up to a walking trail! This home has just been painted and has all new carpeting - ready to move in. Huge windows flood the house with morning light, the master bedroom has its own full bath ensuite, and the cozy fireplace in the large living room makes it perfect for gathering. Laundry room and washer and dryer downstairs. Add the large family room downstairs, and you've got the perfect home. Call today for a private showing! 303-241-5343
2 car attached garage, located near Greenway Park Golf Course, pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. All of these amenities available to tenants for a VERY nominal fee when you use them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Hickory Place have any available units?
449 Hickory Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Hickory Place have?
Some of 449 Hickory Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Hickory Place currently offering any rent specials?
449 Hickory Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Hickory Place pet-friendly?
No, 449 Hickory Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 449 Hickory Place offer parking?
Yes, 449 Hickory Place offers parking.
Does 449 Hickory Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 Hickory Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Hickory Place have a pool?
Yes, 449 Hickory Place has a pool.
Does 449 Hickory Place have accessible units?
No, 449 Hickory Place does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Hickory Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Hickory Place has units with dishwashers.

