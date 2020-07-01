449 Hickory Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious floor plan in a quiet neighborhood backing up to a walking trail! This home has just been painted and has all new carpeting - ready to move in. Huge windows flood the house with morning light, the master bedroom has its own full bath ensuite, and the cozy fireplace in the large living room makes it perfect for gathering. Laundry room and washer and dryer downstairs. Add the large family room downstairs, and you've got the perfect home. Call today for a private showing! 303-241-5343

2 car attached garage, located near Greenway Park Golf Course, pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. All of these amenities available to tenants for a VERY nominal fee when you use them.