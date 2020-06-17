Amenities

3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd Available 03/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Broomfield! - No more yard work! The HOA takes care of it! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is in desirable Red Leaf neighborhood. Walk to open space, trails, Paul Derda Recreation Center!



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,995

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,995

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-car Attached garage

PETS: Subject to owner approval. Additional fees apply. No cats.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/recycle



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Cats Allowed



