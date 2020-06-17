All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd

3852 Rabbit Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

3852 Rabbit Mountain Road, Broomfield, CO 80020
Red Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd Available 03/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Broomfield! - No more yard work! The HOA takes care of it! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is in desirable Red Leaf neighborhood. Walk to open space, trails, Paul Derda Recreation Center!

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,995
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,995
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-car Attached garage
PETS: Subject to owner approval. Additional fees apply. No cats.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/recycle

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4660637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd have any available units?
3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd have?
Some of 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd offers parking.
Does 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 Rabbit Mountain Rd has units with dishwashers.
