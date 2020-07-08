Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3540 Boulder Circle #204 Available 02/01/20 Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in the Broadlands! - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath condo located in Broadlands community, open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, private balcony, vault ceilings. Great location!



AVAILABLE: February 1, 2020

RENT: $1,675

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,675

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 1-Car Attached Garage, Off Street Parking

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays Gas and Electric

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



