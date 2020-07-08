All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3540 Boulder Circle #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3540 Boulder Circle #204
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

3540 Boulder Circle #204

3540 Boulder Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3540 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3540 Boulder Circle #204 Available 02/01/20 Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in the Broadlands! - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath condo located in Broadlands community, open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, private balcony, vault ceilings. Great location!

AVAILABLE: February 1, 2020
RENT: $1,675
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,675
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 1-Car Attached Garage, Off Street Parking
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays Gas and Electric
RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE5415350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Boulder Circle #204 have any available units?
3540 Boulder Circle #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Boulder Circle #204 have?
Some of 3540 Boulder Circle #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Boulder Circle #204 currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Boulder Circle #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Boulder Circle #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 Boulder Circle #204 is pet friendly.
Does 3540 Boulder Circle #204 offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Boulder Circle #204 offers parking.
Does 3540 Boulder Circle #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3540 Boulder Circle #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Boulder Circle #204 have a pool?
Yes, 3540 Boulder Circle #204 has a pool.
Does 3540 Boulder Circle #204 have accessible units?
No, 3540 Boulder Circle #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Boulder Circle #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Boulder Circle #204 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College