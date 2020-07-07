Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3522 Harvard PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3522 Harvard PL
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3522 Harvard PL
3522 Harvard Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
3522 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 217544
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217544
Property Id 217544
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5564241)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3522 Harvard PL have any available units?
3522 Harvard PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broomfield, CO
.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Broomfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3522 Harvard PL have?
Some of 3522 Harvard PL's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3522 Harvard PL currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Harvard PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Harvard PL pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Harvard PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Broomfield
.
Does 3522 Harvard PL offer parking?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not offer parking.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have a pool?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have accessible units?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Harvard PL has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Similar Pages
Broomfield 1 Bedrooms
Broomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Broomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken
Willow Run
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College