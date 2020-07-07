All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3522 Harvard PL

3522 Harvard Place · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 217544

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217544
Property Id 217544

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5564241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Harvard PL have any available units?
3522 Harvard PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Harvard PL have?
Some of 3522 Harvard PL's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Harvard PL currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Harvard PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Harvard PL pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Harvard PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 3522 Harvard PL offer parking?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not offer parking.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have a pool?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have accessible units?
No, 3522 Harvard PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Harvard PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Harvard PL has units with dishwashers.

