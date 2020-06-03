All apartments in Broomfield
3350 Boulder Circle, Unit 204

3350 Boulder Circle · (720) 583-4369
Location

3350 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3350 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
3350 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 2B/2B Broomfield Condo - This wonderful condo features a bright open floor plan, covered patio, gas fireplace, and updated kitchen appliances. The community boasts well kept, beautifully mature landscaping and mountain views from the kitchen are a perk of this unit. The master bedroom has a large en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The community amenities include 3 pools (one indoor and 2 outdoor pools), a hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, and clubhouse.

The community is located within walking distance to Plaster Reservoir, shopping center, and schools. Great location for commuters. Easy access to all highways.

Sorry, no cats. Dogs okay.

Contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 with questions and to view current video showing.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5051900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

