3350 Boulder Circle, Unit 204 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 2B/2B Broomfield Condo - This wonderful condo features a bright open floor plan, covered patio, gas fireplace, and updated kitchen appliances. The community boasts well kept, beautifully mature landscaping and mountain views from the kitchen are a perk of this unit. The master bedroom has a large en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.



The community amenities include 3 pools (one indoor and 2 outdoor pools), a hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, and clubhouse.



The community is located within walking distance to Plaster Reservoir, shopping center, and schools. Great location for commuters. Easy access to all highways.



Sorry, no cats. Dogs okay.



Contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 with questions and to view current video showing.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen



