3224 W. 135th Ave.

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, Single Family Broomfield - Clean, recently remodeled 2340 sq. ft. 2 story, 4 bedroom, 4 bath, wood fireplace, A/C, 2 car garage, finished basement, updated, baths and kitchen with granite counter tops. RV Storage pad, Garden Shed. Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. No smoking. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2540568)