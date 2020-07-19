All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3224 W. 135th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3224 W. 135th Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3224 W. 135th Ave.

3224 West 135th Avenue · (303) 841-1225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3224 West 135th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3224 W. 135th Ave. · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, Single Family Broomfield - Clean, recently remodeled 2340 sq. ft. 2 story, 4 bedroom, 4 bath, wood fireplace, A/C, 2 car garage, finished basement, updated, baths and kitchen with granite counter tops. RV Storage pad, Garden Shed. Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. No smoking. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2540568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 W. 135th Ave. have any available units?
3224 W. 135th Ave. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 W. 135th Ave. have?
Some of 3224 W. 135th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 W. 135th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3224 W. 135th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 W. 135th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 W. 135th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3224 W. 135th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3224 W. 135th Ave. offers parking.
Does 3224 W. 135th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3224 W. 135th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 W. 135th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3224 W. 135th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3224 W. 135th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3224 W. 135th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 W. 135th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 W. 135th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3224 W. 135th Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity