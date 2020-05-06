All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2942 N Princess Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2942 N Princess Cir
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

2942 N Princess Cir

2942 North Princess Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2942 North Princess Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A spacious four bedrooms, three and a half baths home in Westlake Village backs to Greenbelt and is steps to the park. Upstairs has a loft with a skylight and is perfect for an office or TV Rec room. Large back yard features a beautiful Gazebo perfect for outdoor activities, plus a large 600 SF shed for extra storage. The lovely home has a formal living and dining room, family room with a fireplace. The large kitchen has a breakfast area and new microwave. Other features include Central A/C, washer/dryer, a 5 piece master bath, and a 3 car garage. 2,180 finished SF above plus newly finished basement with the 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom in the 1,061 SF basement for a total 3,241 SF.
Application background and credit check. $25.00 per adult non refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 N Princess Cir have any available units?
2942 N Princess Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2942 N Princess Cir have?
Some of 2942 N Princess Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 N Princess Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2942 N Princess Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 N Princess Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 N Princess Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2942 N Princess Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2942 N Princess Cir offers parking.
Does 2942 N Princess Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2942 N Princess Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 N Princess Cir have a pool?
No, 2942 N Princess Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2942 N Princess Cir have accessible units?
No, 2942 N Princess Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 N Princess Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2942 N Princess Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College