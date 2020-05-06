2942 N Princess Cir

Amenities
A spacious four bedrooms, three and a half baths home in Westlake Village backs to Greenbelt and is steps to the park. Upstairs has a loft with a skylight and is perfect for an office or TV Rec room. Large back yard features a beautiful Gazebo perfect for outdoor activities, plus a large 600 SF shed for extra storage. The lovely home has a formal living and dining room, family room with a fireplace. The large kitchen has a breakfast area and new microwave. Other features include Central A/C, washer/dryer, a 5 piece master bath, and a 3 car garage. 2,180 finished SF above plus newly finished basement with the 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom in the 1,061 SF basement for a total 3,241 SF.
Application background and credit check. $25.00 per adult non refundable.