2885 E Midway Blvd Lot # 1300

Move In Special for a limited time!! House Payment $450 for the first 3 months - Lease With Purchase Option. We want you to own this home when you are ready to buy!



Price:$70,000 1,904 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms; 2 Baths

Double Wide Home on a great lot located in the Front Range Manufactured Home Community in Broomfield, CO.



Estimated total monthly payment is $1,680 ($820/mo lot payment and home payment $860/mo) - utilities are NOT included.



This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.



550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $69k per year are required to qualify for the home.



Cash required at close is ~5,960 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,

home down payment and security deposit. Up to $2,500 of closing cost can be financed over 9 months.



ITIN's are always welcome!



For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.



