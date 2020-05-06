Rent Calculator
2741 Canosa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM
1 of 1
2741 Canosa
2741 Canossa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2741 Canossa Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5780448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2741 Canosa have any available units?
2741 Canosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broomfield, CO
.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Broomfield Rent Report
.
Is 2741 Canosa currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Canosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Canosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 Canosa is pet friendly.
Does 2741 Canosa offer parking?
No, 2741 Canosa does not offer parking.
Does 2741 Canosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Canosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Canosa have a pool?
No, 2741 Canosa does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Canosa have accessible units?
No, 2741 Canosa does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Canosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Canosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 Canosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 Canosa does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
