2625 W 133rd Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Great value on this 5 bedroom home in Broomfield. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, another bedroom and bathroom in the basement. Fully fenced yard. Close to shopping and grocery store. Security deposit is $1,800. Professionally managed.

For questions or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 or brad@dakotamgmt.com.

No smoking, no growing, no students.

A copy of your ID may be required for showings.

Not responsible for 3rd party advertising.