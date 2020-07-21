All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2625 W 133rd Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2625 W 133rd Cir
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

2625 W 133rd Cir

2625 West 133rd Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2625 West 133rd Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great value on this 5 bedroom home in Broomfield. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, another bedroom and bathroom in the basement. Fully fenced yard. Close to shopping and grocery store. Security deposit is $1,800. Professionally managed.
For questions or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 or brad@dakotamgmt.com.
No smoking, no growing, no students.
A copy of your ID may be required for showings.
Not responsible for 3rd party advertising.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 W 133rd Cir have any available units?
2625 W 133rd Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
Is 2625 W 133rd Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2625 W 133rd Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 W 133rd Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2625 W 133rd Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 2625 W 133rd Cir offer parking?
No, 2625 W 133rd Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2625 W 133rd Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 W 133rd Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 W 133rd Cir have a pool?
No, 2625 W 133rd Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2625 W 133rd Cir have accessible units?
No, 2625 W 133rd Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 W 133rd Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 W 133rd Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 W 133rd Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 W 133rd Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College