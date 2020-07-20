Rent Calculator
2391 Ridge Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2391 Ridge Dr
2391 Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2391 Ridge Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2391 Ridge - Bi-Level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, washer./dryer hookups, wood burning stove, large deck, storage shed, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, pets nego,
(RLNE4893144)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have any available units?
2391 Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broomfield, CO
.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Broomfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2391 Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2391 Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2391 Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2391 Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2391 Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2391 Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2391 Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
