All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 2391 Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
2391 Ridge Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

2391 Ridge Dr

2391 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2391 Ridge Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2391 Ridge - Bi-Level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, washer./dryer hookups, wood burning stove, large deck, storage shed, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, pets nego,

(RLNE4893144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2391 Ridge Dr have any available units?
2391 Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2391 Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2391 Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2391 Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2391 Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2391 Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2391 Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2391 Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2391 Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2391 Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College