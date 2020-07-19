All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 211 Redwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
211 Redwood Cir
Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:40 PM

211 Redwood Cir

211 Redwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

211 Redwood Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available August 8. Great location in Broomfield! This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom split level home. Open main level with large living space and vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and counter space along with a dining area. Walk out to the fenced backyard to find a large patio, perfect for BBQs and entertaining. Sprinkler system in place as well. Very private backyard setting. 2 bedrooms on the main level, one featuring a walk-in closet. Full bath on main level with large tub! The basement part of the split level has the 3rd bedroom with great closet space and a full bath with stand-up shower. Laundry on the lower level, washer/dryer combo provided. Additional storage as well! 2 car garage. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Redwood Cir have any available units?
211 Redwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Redwood Cir have?
Some of 211 Redwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Redwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
211 Redwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Redwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Redwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 211 Redwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 211 Redwood Cir offers parking.
Does 211 Redwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Redwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Redwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 211 Redwood Cir has a pool.
Does 211 Redwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 211 Redwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Redwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Redwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College