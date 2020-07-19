211 Redwood Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available August 8. Great location in Broomfield! This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom split level home. Open main level with large living space and vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and counter space along with a dining area. Walk out to the fenced backyard to find a large patio, perfect for BBQs and entertaining. Sprinkler system in place as well. Very private backyard setting. 2 bedrooms on the main level, one featuring a walk-in closet. Full bath on main level with large tub! The basement part of the split level has the 3rd bedroom with great closet space and a full bath with stand-up shower. Laundry on the lower level, washer/dryer combo provided. Additional storage as well! 2 car garage. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.