144 Willow Place South

Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling. The house’s layout is excellent for entertaining. There is a formal dining room. The large kitchen is open to the family room. You’ll stay warm by the moss rock fireplace throughout the cold months. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a large loft. The Master suite has a second story deck with a gorgeous view of the mountains for you to enjoy as you sip your favorite morning or evening beverage. The 2-car garage is over sized with plenty of room for your cars. There is also an unfinished basement for even more storage. The lawn is professionally maintained by the HOA and the HOA is paid by the property owner. Most importantly this home has location, location, location. The closest major cross streets are Wadsworth and 120th so you will have easy access to Highway 36 and I-25 to get wherever you need to be quickly. It is in a quiet location at the end of a cul de sac. And, it is walking distance to the Greenway Park Golf Course. This property will not last long. Set up your appointment today and see how well this house will fit your needs.



Pets: No

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer-Hookups

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Unfinished basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2-car garage

School District: Jefferson County R-1



Property will be vacant July 14th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

