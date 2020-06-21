All apartments in Broomfield
144 Willow Place South
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:43 PM

144 Willow Place South

144 Willow Place South · (720) 730-7186
Location

144 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1991 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling. The house’s layout is excellent for entertaining. There is a formal dining room. The large kitchen is open to the family room. You’ll stay warm by the moss rock fireplace throughout the cold months. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a large loft. The Master suite has a second story deck with a gorgeous view of the mountains for you to enjoy as you sip your favorite morning or evening beverage. The 2-car garage is over sized with plenty of room for your cars. There is also an unfinished basement for even more storage. The lawn is professionally maintained by the HOA and the HOA is paid by the property owner. Most importantly this home has location, location, location. The closest major cross streets are Wadsworth and 120th so you will have easy access to Highway 36 and I-25 to get wherever you need to be quickly. It is in a quiet location at the end of a cul de sac. And, it is walking distance to the Greenway Park Golf Course. This property will not last long. Set up your appointment today and see how well this house will fit your needs.

Pets: No
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer-Hookups
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Unfinished basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2-car garage
School District: Jefferson County R-1

Property will be vacant July 14th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Willow Place South have any available units?
144 Willow Place South has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Willow Place South have?
Some of 144 Willow Place South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Willow Place South currently offering any rent specials?
144 Willow Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Willow Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Willow Place South is pet friendly.
Does 144 Willow Place South offer parking?
Yes, 144 Willow Place South does offer parking.
Does 144 Willow Place South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Willow Place South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Willow Place South have a pool?
No, 144 Willow Place South does not have a pool.
Does 144 Willow Place South have accessible units?
No, 144 Willow Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Willow Place South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Willow Place South has units with dishwashers.
