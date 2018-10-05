14058 McKay Park Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Spacious Broomfield Home Available - Immaculate, well cared for home in prime McKay Landing features 4 beds, plus office & 4 baths. Gleaming hardwood floors & gourmet kitchen w/ SS & beautiful granite. Great size living room w/ fireplace, open floor plan to kitchen/dining. Private master suite, 2 additional upper beds share Jack-&-Jill layout. Basement theatre room & 4th bed. Walking distance to all 3 top-rated schools. Neighborhood has new bike park, multiple playgrounds & parks, walking trails around Lake & community pool.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4759868)