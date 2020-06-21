14000 Winding River Court ·

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,854 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and McKay Lake Park and Open Lands. Also nearby are Safeway, Hobby Lobby, Home Goods, Target, Macys, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary School, Westlake Middle School, and Legacy High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, recycling, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



