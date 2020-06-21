All apartments in Broomfield
14000 Winding River Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:45 PM

14000 Winding River Court

14000 Winding River Court
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14000 Winding River Court, Broomfield, CO 80023
Mckay Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit S4 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
lobby
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,854 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and McKay Lake Park and Open Lands. Also nearby are Safeway, Hobby Lobby, Home Goods, Target, Macys, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary School, Westlake Middle School, and Legacy High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, recycling, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 Winding River Court have any available units?
14000 Winding River Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 Winding River Court have?
Some of 14000 Winding River Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 Winding River Court currently offering any rent specials?
14000 Winding River Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 Winding River Court pet-friendly?
No, 14000 Winding River Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 14000 Winding River Court offer parking?
Yes, 14000 Winding River Court does offer parking.
Does 14000 Winding River Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14000 Winding River Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 Winding River Court have a pool?
Yes, 14000 Winding River Court has a pool.
Does 14000 Winding River Court have accessible units?
No, 14000 Winding River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 Winding River Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14000 Winding River Court does not have units with dishwashers.
