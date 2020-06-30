All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13222 Shadow Canyon Trail
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

13222 Shadow Canyon Trail

13222 Shadow Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13222 Shadow Canyon Trail, Broomfield, CO 80020
Red Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
online portal
Stunning 3BD 3.5BA Broomfield Home with 2-Car Garage and Finished Basement - In a charming, quiet neighborhood, this home has a lot to offer including a spacious interior, hardwood floors, a full finished basement, and bonus space for an office. Amazingly located within walking distance to multiple parks, and a short drive to several large shopping centers with a plethora of retail, restaurants, and entertainment.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee covering water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5421571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail have any available units?
13222 Shadow Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail have?
Some of 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13222 Shadow Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail offers parking.
Does 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13222 Shadow Canyon Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College