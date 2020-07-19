All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12808 King Street - 12808

12808 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

12808 King Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Westlake Townhome - This 3 story townhome features tons of natural light & upgraded finishes. 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths. Large living area. Open concept with large kitchen island and stainless appliances. large master suite with full bath, feels even more spacious & custom with the tray ceiling. 1 car attached garage. Community provides pool and clubhouse. Easy access to Broomfield, Boulder, Erie and surrounding areas. Just minutes to I-25. Pets to be considered with additional deposit.

Pool, Club house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 King Street - 12808 have any available units?
12808 King Street - 12808 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12808 King Street - 12808 have?
Some of 12808 King Street - 12808's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 King Street - 12808 currently offering any rent specials?
12808 King Street - 12808 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 King Street - 12808 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12808 King Street - 12808 is pet friendly.
Does 12808 King Street - 12808 offer parking?
Yes, 12808 King Street - 12808 offers parking.
Does 12808 King Street - 12808 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12808 King Street - 12808 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 King Street - 12808 have a pool?
Yes, 12808 King Street - 12808 has a pool.
Does 12808 King Street - 12808 have accessible units?
No, 12808 King Street - 12808 does not have accessible units.
Does 12808 King Street - 12808 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12808 King Street - 12808 has units with dishwashers.
