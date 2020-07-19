12808 King Street - 12808

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Westlake Townhome - This 3 story townhome features tons of natural light & upgraded finishes. 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths. Large living area. Open concept with large kitchen island and stainless appliances. large master suite with full bath, feels even more spacious & custom with the tray ceiling. 1 car attached garage. Community provides pool and clubhouse. Easy access to Broomfield, Boulder, Erie and surrounding areas. Just minutes to I-25. Pets to be considered with additional deposit.



Pool, Club house