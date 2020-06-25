12569 Tammywood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great 3BR w/ finished basement, backyard, FP, more! - This fabulous 3 bedroom home has everything to offer the outdoor enthusiast. Close to trails, parks, open space and so much more you can run, bike and play without ever getting in your car.



The spacious living room with vaulted ceilings boasts a gas fireplace and open living. The trouble free granite tops in the kitchen is sure to please the chef in your house. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings. Newer carpet, wood floors, new paint, many new light fixtures and so much more.



Sorry, no cats, ask about our dog policy.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



