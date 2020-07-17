All apartments in Broomfield
12532 Beach St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12532 Beach St

12532 Beach Street · No Longer Available
Location

12532 Beach Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Great 3BD, 3BA Broomfield Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,240
INCLUDED: water, sewer
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
PARKING: 2 car garage, driveway, and street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4681560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 Beach St have any available units?
12532 Beach St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12532 Beach St have?
Some of 12532 Beach St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12532 Beach St currently offering any rent specials?
12532 Beach St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 Beach St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12532 Beach St is pet friendly.
Does 12532 Beach St offer parking?
Yes, 12532 Beach St offers parking.
Does 12532 Beach St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12532 Beach St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 Beach St have a pool?
No, 12532 Beach St does not have a pool.
Does 12532 Beach St have accessible units?
No, 12532 Beach St does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 Beach St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12532 Beach St has units with dishwashers.
