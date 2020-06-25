All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:54 PM

12162 Crabapple Street

12162 Crabapple Street · No Longer Available
Location

12162 Crabapple Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Brandywine will welcome you with 2,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

1 dog under 50 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit ; sorry, no cats, non-negotable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12162 Crabapple Street have any available units?
12162 Crabapple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12162 Crabapple Street have?
Some of 12162 Crabapple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12162 Crabapple Street currently offering any rent specials?
12162 Crabapple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12162 Crabapple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12162 Crabapple Street is pet friendly.
Does 12162 Crabapple Street offer parking?
Yes, 12162 Crabapple Street offers parking.
Does 12162 Crabapple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12162 Crabapple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12162 Crabapple Street have a pool?
No, 12162 Crabapple Street does not have a pool.
Does 12162 Crabapple Street have accessible units?
No, 12162 Crabapple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12162 Crabapple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12162 Crabapple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
