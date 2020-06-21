All apartments in Broomfield
11317 Uptown Ave.

11317 Uptown Avenue · (970) 500-5527
Location

11317 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80021
Broomfield Urban Transit Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11317 Uptown Ave. · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
Modern Town home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Town Center Nearby! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.

Come live in the Beautiful Arista neighborhood, Just blocks away from the 1st Bank Center (Arena), minutes from shopping and restaurants, and bike paths with beautiful views! 15 min drive to Denver AND 10 min drive to Boulder! Come experience why "Sterling's Best Places" listed Broomfield, CO as one of the best places to live!

Upon, entrance to the property, you notice a large kitchen opens up to the living room and dining room and has a center island and black appliances, an abundance of counter-top space. The convenient upstairs laundry room is a real bonus and includes the washer and dryer. There is plenty of additional storage in the large unfinished basement. Enjoy your private outdoor space for grilling, or the beautiful weather Colorado has to offer! The bonus is an attached two-car garage!

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $500/pet deposit. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5829182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

