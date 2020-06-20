All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1000 Opal St 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1000 Opal St 201
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1000 Opal St 201

1000 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Unit 201 Available 11/01/19 RajCondo - Property Id: 167021

2 beds, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, full washer/dryer, condo at Miramonte Ranch complex, extra large bedrooms, master bed has balcony, another balcony of the living room, fire place and AC. Second floor, no one above you, quiet neighborhood, close to King Sooper and bus stop for downtown Denver and Boulder. About 25 minutes from Union station. Broomfield also has flexride bus program that can pick you up at the front door and take you to the to the park and ride. Available November 1st. Rent is $1400, security deposit $1400. Please leave contact info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167021p
Property Id 167021

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5221762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Opal St 201 have any available units?
1000 Opal St 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Opal St 201 have?
Some of 1000 Opal St 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Opal St 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Opal St 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Opal St 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Opal St 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 1000 Opal St 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Opal St 201 offers parking.
Does 1000 Opal St 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Opal St 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Opal St 201 have a pool?
No, 1000 Opal St 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Opal St 201 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Opal St 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Opal St 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Opal St 201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College