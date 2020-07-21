All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like LP1 Research - #583.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
LP1 Research - #583
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

LP1 Research - #583

4956 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4956 Meadow Lane, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Brighton! - Ranch style home in great community near shopping, airport and I-76.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1995
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1995
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2-car garage
PETS: Subject to owner approval. Restrictions apply additional fees and rent apply. Dogs must be over 2 yrs. old and under 35 lb.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE4126375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #583 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #583 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #583 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #583's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #583 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #583 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #583 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #583 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #583 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #583 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #583 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #583 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #583 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #583 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #583 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #583 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #583 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #583 has units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #583 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, LP1 Research - #583 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrighton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brighton Apartments with ParkingBrighton Apartments with Pools
Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College