766 S 5th Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d7e1e90e5 ---- Move in Ready! *PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1988 finished sq ft Finished basement Gas Fireplace Central Air 2 car attached garage Washer / Dryer hookups (Wa/Dr provided upon request) Nice clean home with fresh paint, open floor plan and finished basement. Excellent central location within walking distance to Carmichael Park for Summer Concerts, Art in the Park and 4th of July events. 2 blocks to King Soopers, Kaiser Permantente, Starbucks, restaurants, and schools. Brighton Oasis also close by for summer fun. Cute and stylish. Double sided gas fireplace located in great room and dining room. Main floor laundry. Master Suite with walk in closet. 2 car attached garage. Large fenced backyard. Central Air. The finished basement provides plenty of flexible space to use as you need. Perfect for a large family room, guest space, office, home gym, home theater and more. We are a local, hands on management company looking for clean, quality long term residents that will take good care of this special home. *FEES .$1995 Rent per month .$1995 Security deposit due at lease signing and to remove the property from the market .$30 Application fee per adult 18 *REQUIREMENTS .Minimum Credit Score: 640 all applicants, 720 for pets to be considered(see below for more pet details) .Minimum monthly household income : $5,985 .Required Lease Start Date: within 14 days of application approval .No Smoking or \"growing\", No Section 8 .Link to full application criteria guidelines and FAQs can be found to the right on our website. PETS .Considered on a case by case basis only for those residents with excellent credit (720), income and rental history. .Must be at least 2 years old, spayed or neutered, housebroken and well trained. .Must be approved by owner and owners insurance company. .Pet will be screened by a third party pet screening company. Weight and breed restrictions apply. Pet fees apply. .You can view our Pet Addendum and Rules here : https://wellspringcapital.petscreening.com