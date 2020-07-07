All apartments in Brighton
766 S 5th Ave

766 South 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

766 South 5th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d7e1e90e5 ---- Move in Ready! *PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1988 finished sq ft Finished basement Gas Fireplace Central Air 2 car attached garage Washer / Dryer hookups (Wa/Dr provided upon request) Nice clean home with fresh paint, open floor plan and finished basement. Excellent central location within walking distance to Carmichael Park for Summer Concerts, Art in the Park and 4th of July events. 2 blocks to King Soopers, Kaiser Permantente, Starbucks, restaurants, and schools. Brighton Oasis also close by for summer fun. Cute and stylish. Double sided gas fireplace located in great room and dining room. Main floor laundry. Master Suite with walk in closet. 2 car attached garage. Large fenced backyard. Central Air. The finished basement provides plenty of flexible space to use as you need. Perfect for a large family room, guest space, office, home gym, home theater and more. We are a local, hands on management company looking for clean, quality long term residents that will take good care of this special home. *FEES .$1995 Rent per month .$1995 Security deposit due at lease signing and to remove the property from the market .$30 Application fee per adult 18 *REQUIREMENTS .Minimum Credit Score: 640 all applicants, 720 for pets to be considered(see below for more pet details) .Minimum monthly household income : $5,985 .Required Lease Start Date: within 14 days of application approval .No Smoking or \"growing\", No Section 8 .Link to full application criteria guidelines and FAQs can be found to the right on our website. PETS .Considered on a case by case basis only for those residents with excellent credit (720), income and rental history. .Must be at least 2 years old, spayed or neutered, housebroken and well trained. .Must be approved by owner and owners insurance company. .Pet will be screened by a third party pet screening company. Weight and breed restrictions apply. Pet fees apply. .You can view our Pet Addendum and Rules here : https://wellspringcapital.petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 S 5th Ave have any available units?
766 S 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 766 S 5th Ave have?
Some of 766 S 5th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 S 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
766 S 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 S 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 S 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 766 S 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 766 S 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 766 S 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 S 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 S 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 766 S 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 766 S 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 766 S 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 766 S 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 S 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 766 S 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 766 S 5th Ave has units with air conditioning.

