Brighton, CO
518 South 1st Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:00 PM

518 South 1st Way

518 S 1st Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925039
Location

518 S 1st Way, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
1 bedroom 1 bathroom, located in the neighborhood of Hutchcrofts Gardens in Brighton, CO. 4-Plex. You can install you own washer/dryer in the on-site laundry facility. Just minutes to shopping center and conveniently located to Highway 85.

~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~ Section 8 OK ~

Ask for Erica: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Main St & Jessup St

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Available 6/13/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 South 1st Way have any available units?
518 South 1st Way has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 518 South 1st Way currently offering any rent specials?
518 South 1st Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 South 1st Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 South 1st Way is pet friendly.
Does 518 South 1st Way offer parking?
No, 518 South 1st Way does not offer parking.
Does 518 South 1st Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 South 1st Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 South 1st Way have a pool?
No, 518 South 1st Way does not have a pool.
Does 518 South 1st Way have accessible units?
No, 518 South 1st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 518 South 1st Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 South 1st Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 South 1st Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 South 1st Way does not have units with air conditioning.
