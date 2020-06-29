Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

*Beautiful Modern Townhome in Bromley Park* - Property Id: 210472



Beautiful modern updated Townhome for rent in Bromley Park

Available 02/01/2020



3bed . 2bath . 1,236sqft

517 Tanager St, Brighton, CO

$1,995/month includes:

Rent - HOA - Trash



Features: fresh interior paint throughout, new stainless appliances, new full-sized washer/dryer, privacy fenced backyard, pets ok with a deposit, attached garage, great parks within walking distance!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210472

