Brighton, CO
517 Tanager St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

517 Tanager St

517 Tanager Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 Tanager Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Beautiful Modern Townhome in Bromley Park* - Property Id: 210472

Beautiful modern updated Townhome for rent in Bromley Park
Available 02/01/2020

3bed . 2bath . 1,236sqft
517 Tanager St, Brighton, CO
$1,995/month includes:
Rent - HOA - Trash

Features: fresh interior paint throughout, new stainless appliances, new full-sized washer/dryer, privacy fenced backyard, pets ok with a deposit, attached garage, great parks within walking distance!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210472
Property Id 210472

(RLNE5491229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Tanager St have any available units?
517 Tanager St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 517 Tanager St have?
Some of 517 Tanager St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Tanager St currently offering any rent specials?
517 Tanager St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Tanager St pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Tanager St is pet friendly.
Does 517 Tanager St offer parking?
Yes, 517 Tanager St offers parking.
Does 517 Tanager St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Tanager St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Tanager St have a pool?
No, 517 Tanager St does not have a pool.
Does 517 Tanager St have accessible units?
No, 517 Tanager St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Tanager St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Tanager St has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Tanager St have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Tanager St does not have units with air conditioning.

