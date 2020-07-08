487 Oxbow Dr

Amenities
Available 05/04/20 Spacious Home in Great Neighborhood - Property Id: 265959
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent in Brighton East Farms. Great family home offering plenty of space with separate living and family rooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen with an island, and a deck to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather.
Granite countertops in kitchen and baths
Recently painted inside and out along with new carpet
Upstairs washer/dryer included
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
2-car garage
Fully fenced back yard
Great neighborhood across the street from a park and open space
4 beds up plus 1 on the main level that can double as an office
2 full baths up plus 1 on the main level with shower
2,000 square feet above ground
1,000 square foot unfinished basement for storage
Available 5/4
Monthly rent: $2,500
Security deposit: $2,500
Screening includes background check, eviction history, credit report, income, and employment verification
No pets, No smoking
One year lease
Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265959
Property Id 265959
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5722633)