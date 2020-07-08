All apartments in Brighton
Brighton, CO
487 Oxbow Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

487 Oxbow Dr

487 Oxbow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

487 Oxbow Drive, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/04/20 Spacious Home in Great Neighborhood - Property Id: 265959

Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent in Brighton East Farms. Great family home offering plenty of space with separate living and family rooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen with an island, and a deck to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather.

Granite countertops in kitchen and baths
Recently painted inside and out along with new carpet
Upstairs washer/dryer included
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
2-car garage
Fully fenced back yard
Great neighborhood across the street from a park and open space
4 beds up plus 1 on the main level that can double as an office
2 full baths up plus 1 on the main level with shower
2,000 square feet above ground
1,000 square foot unfinished basement for storage
Available 5/4

Monthly rent: $2,500
Security deposit: $2,500
Screening includes background check, eviction history, credit report, income, and employment verification
No pets, No smoking
One year lease
Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265959
Property Id 265959

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 Oxbow Dr have any available units?
487 Oxbow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 487 Oxbow Dr have?
Some of 487 Oxbow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 Oxbow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
487 Oxbow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Oxbow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 487 Oxbow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 487 Oxbow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 487 Oxbow Dr offers parking.
Does 487 Oxbow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 487 Oxbow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Oxbow Dr have a pool?
No, 487 Oxbow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 487 Oxbow Dr have accessible units?
No, 487 Oxbow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Oxbow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 487 Oxbow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 487 Oxbow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 487 Oxbow Dr has units with air conditioning.

