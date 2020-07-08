487 Oxbow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/04/20 Spacious Home in Great Neighborhood - Property Id: 265959



Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent in Brighton East Farms. Great family home offering plenty of space with separate living and family rooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen with an island, and a deck to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather.



Granite countertops in kitchen and baths

Recently painted inside and out along with new carpet

Upstairs washer/dryer included

Hardwood floors

Air conditioning

2-car garage

Fully fenced back yard

Great neighborhood across the street from a park and open space

4 beds up plus 1 on the main level that can double as an office

2 full baths up plus 1 on the main level with shower

2,000 square feet above ground

1,000 square foot unfinished basement for storage

Available 5/4



Monthly rent: $2,500

Security deposit: $2,500

Screening includes background check, eviction history, credit report, income, and employment verification

No pets, No smoking

One year lease

Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265959

No Pets Allowed



