466 S. 16th Ave

AVAILABLE NOW - 3 Bedroom -2 bedrooms on main level with a 3rd non conforming bedroom on lower level -3 baths (one of which is in the lower level)- split level or bi level home built in 1982 approx: 2156 sq ft. with an additional 920 sq ft (finished) rest of the basement is 368 sq ft (unfinished). Kitchen includes: range, refrigerator,dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer (owner will not repair or replace) auto sprinkler system.Two car over sized garage with remote opener and a additional work room. Lease period to be six month recurring lease, tenants pay all utilities,small dog (1), tenant is required to keep renters insurance in effect during their tenancy, and provide management with proof of insurance and instruct their insurance company to notify management if the policy should be terminated, non-smokers only, all lawn maintenance done by tenant.The property security deposit is the same as the rent. Built in wet bar, custom carpentry work with built in cabinets though out.Deck off the master bedroom. skylights.