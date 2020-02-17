All apartments in Brighton
466 S. 16th Ave
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:02 PM

466 S. 16th Ave

466 South 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

466 South 16th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 Bedroom -2 bedrooms on main level with a 3rd non conforming bedroom on lower level -3 baths (one of which is in the lower level)- split level or bi level home built in 1982 approx: 2156 sq ft. with an additional 920 sq ft (finished) rest of the basement is 368 sq ft (unfinished). Kitchen includes: range, refrigerator,dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer (owner will not repair or replace) auto sprinkler system.Two car over sized garage with remote opener and a additional work room. Lease period to be six month recurring lease, tenants pay all utilities,small dog (1), tenant is required to keep renters insurance in effect during their tenancy, and provide management with proof of insurance and instruct their insurance company to notify management if the policy should be terminated, non-smokers only, all lawn maintenance done by tenant.The property security deposit is the same as the rent. Built in wet bar, custom carpentry work with built in cabinets though out.Deck off the master bedroom. skylights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 S. 16th Ave have any available units?
466 S. 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 466 S. 16th Ave have?
Some of 466 S. 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 S. 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
466 S. 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 S. 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 466 S. 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 466 S. 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 466 S. 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 466 S. 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 S. 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 S. 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 466 S. 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 466 S. 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 466 S. 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 466 S. 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 S. 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 S. 16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 S. 16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
