Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
3564 Watada Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:25 PM

3564 Watada Drive

3564 Watada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3564 Watada Drive, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 Watada Drive have any available units?
3564 Watada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
Is 3564 Watada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Watada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Watada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3564 Watada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3564 Watada Drive offer parking?
No, 3564 Watada Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3564 Watada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Watada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Watada Drive have a pool?
No, 3564 Watada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Watada Drive have accessible units?
No, 3564 Watada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Watada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3564 Watada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3564 Watada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3564 Watada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

