All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 2303 Skeel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
2303 Skeel Street
Last updated July 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

2303 Skeel Street

2303 Skeel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2303 Skeel Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Brighton! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy, decorative fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside in your own large backyard! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Skeel Street have any available units?
2303 Skeel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
Is 2303 Skeel Street currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Skeel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Skeel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Skeel Street is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Skeel Street offer parking?
No, 2303 Skeel Street does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Skeel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Skeel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Skeel Street have a pool?
No, 2303 Skeel Street does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Skeel Street have accessible units?
No, 2303 Skeel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Skeel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Skeel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Skeel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 Skeel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrighton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brighton Apartments with ParkingBrighton Apartments with Pools
Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College