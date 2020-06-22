All apartments in Brighton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:47 AM

188 Paloma Avenue

188 Paloma Avenue · (720) 943-7050
Location

188 Paloma Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Brighton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Paloma Avenue have any available units?
188 Paloma Avenue has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 188 Paloma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
188 Paloma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Paloma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Paloma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 188 Paloma Avenue offer parking?
No, 188 Paloma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 188 Paloma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Paloma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Paloma Avenue have a pool?
No, 188 Paloma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 188 Paloma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 188 Paloma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Paloma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Paloma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Paloma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Paloma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
