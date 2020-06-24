All apartments in Boulder
Goss22

Open Now until 5:30pm
1707 22nd Street · (720) 902-9887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Goss - Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 100 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Goss22.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages. Not to mention fresh paint colors in every room, stunning tile work, butcher block counter tops and ample off-street parking. The Goss Grove neighborhood is a vibrant residential area located in the heart of Boulder. It's only a stone's throw to both the University of Colorado and Naropa campuses. Pearl Street Mall is also right next door, offering a large variety of trendy restaurants, bars and shops.

Rental License Number: RHL-0003053 All units zoned for: 2 unrelated occupants
(Please note, photos may be of a similar unit in the complex.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $21.50 per applicant
Deposit: 1x base rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Goss22 have any available units?
Goss22 has 6 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Goss22 have?
Some of Goss22's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Goss22 currently offering any rent specials?
Goss22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Goss22 pet-friendly?
Yes, Goss22 is pet friendly.
Does Goss22 offer parking?
Yes, Goss22 offers parking.
Does Goss22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Goss22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Goss22 have a pool?
No, Goss22 does not have a pool.
Does Goss22 have accessible units?
No, Goss22 does not have accessible units.
Does Goss22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Goss22 has units with dishwashers.
Does Goss22 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Goss22 has units with air conditioning.
