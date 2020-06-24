Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages. Not to mention fresh paint colors in every room, stunning tile work, butcher block counter tops and ample off-street parking. The Goss Grove neighborhood is a vibrant residential area located in the heart of Boulder. It's only a stone's throw to both the University of Colorado and Naropa campuses. Pearl Street Mall is also right next door, offering a large variety of trendy restaurants, bars and shops.



Rental License Number: RHL-0003053 All units zoned for: 2 unrelated occupants

(Please note, photos may be of a similar unit in the complex.)