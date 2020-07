Apex 5510 Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities green community pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Apex 5510, a brand new apartment community in Gunbarrel, offers apartments in Boulder, Colorado. It is the first community in Boulder to achieve LEED certification, a rating system that encourages improved environmental and human health performance. Here you'll find studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in North Boulder's Gunbarrel Business District. Our community is the perfect blend of inspired design and a healthy, sustainable lifestyle, of course, it's 100% smoke-free. Amenities include gourmet kitchens, soaring nine-foot ceilings, and deep soaking tubs with white subway tiled walls. Most importantly, you'll be well within walking distance of some of Boulder's premier companies, including Qualcomm, Spectra, Crispin Porter, and Medtronic. In fact, more people walk to work in Boulder than any other city of our size. With downtown Boulder, Pearl Street Mall, and 60 parks just five miles away, Apex 5510 Apartments in Boulder will remind you every day that this is where you ...