Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

950 Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

950 Grandview Avenue, Boulder, CO 80302
University Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming house has all hardwood floors, 2 bedroom and 1 bath. Great backyard! There are NO STUDENS AND NO Dogs. Lots of storage in large storage garage and basement. On street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Grandview Ave have any available units?
950 Grandview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
Is 950 Grandview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
950 Grandview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Grandview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 950 Grandview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 950 Grandview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 950 Grandview Ave does offer parking.
Does 950 Grandview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Grandview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Grandview Ave have a pool?
No, 950 Grandview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 950 Grandview Ave have accessible units?
No, 950 Grandview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Grandview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Grandview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Grandview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Grandview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
