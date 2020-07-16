Amenities

934 Spruce Street, Available 08/14/20 Awesome Three Bedroom in the Heart of Boulder - Available August 14th! - Come tour this awesome home located in the heart of central Boulder! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,442 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is spacious and fully equipped with newer cabinets and lots of counter space. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is great for entertaining guests. The living room includes restored hardwood flooring and many windows that bring in great natural light. A washer and dryer are also available on the first floor. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine with your furry friend from the partially fenced in yard that offers privacy. Four off-street parking spaces are included with this property as well. You will love the location of this property as it is walking distance from Boulder’s top restaurants, shops and bars on Pearl Street and 29th Street Mall. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Partially Fenced Yard

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 4 Off-street parking spaces

School District: Boulder Valley



The property will be vacant on July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



