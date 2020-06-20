All apartments in Boulder
625 Pearl Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:44 PM

625 Pearl Street

625 Pearl Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 18 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come check out this recently remodeled condo in a desirable location in the heart of downtown Boulder! This home features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and extra storage space. The kitchen is a highlight of this property and includes granite countertops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and under-cabinet lighting! Don't worry about searching for parking! Living in this unit you will have a designated parking space. All major utilities are included in rent except for electricity. This is a great opportunity, so sign up for a tour today! Rental License: RHL-0007215 / Unrelated Allowed: 4

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Extra storage space
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Stormwater (Electric is paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Assigned Parking
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Pearl Street have any available units?
625 Pearl Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 Pearl Street have?
Some of 625 Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 625 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 625 Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 625 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 625 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 625 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
