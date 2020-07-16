All apartments in Boulder
625 Pearl St Unit 28

625 Pearl St · (720) 583-4369
Location

625 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625 Pearl St Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
HIGHLY DESIRABLE West Pearl 2 Bed 1 Bath Top Floor Condo-Available Now! - Located in the Highly Desirable West Pearl neighborhood, this Rarely available Top floor condo features bamboo floors, beautifully RENOVATED Kitchen & bathroom, solar tubes for additional natural light & great wintertime mountain views! Amazing downtown location only 3 blocks from the Pearl St. Mall & 2 blocks to the Red Rocks trail system, Boulder Creek park areas & bike path. This 2 BR condo comes with 1 reserved parking space & spacious storage area. Landscaped common courtyard w/ BBQ areas.

Rental License: RHL-00993790
Zoning District: RMx-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5326473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 have any available units?
625 Pearl St Unit 28 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 have?
Some of 625 Pearl St Unit 28's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Pearl St Unit 28 currently offering any rent specials?
625 Pearl St Unit 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Pearl St Unit 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Pearl St Unit 28 is pet friendly.
Does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 offer parking?
Yes, 625 Pearl St Unit 28 offers parking.
Does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Pearl St Unit 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 have a pool?
No, 625 Pearl St Unit 28 does not have a pool.
Does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 have accessible units?
No, 625 Pearl St Unit 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Pearl St Unit 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Pearl St Unit 28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 Pearl St Unit 28 has units with air conditioning.
