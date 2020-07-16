625 Pearl St Unit 28

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage dogs allowed

HIGHLY DESIRABLE West Pearl 2 Bed 1 Bath Top Floor Condo-Available Now! - Located in the Highly Desirable West Pearl neighborhood, this Rarely available Top floor condo features bamboo floors, beautifully RENOVATED Kitchen & bathroom, solar tubes for additional natural light & great wintertime mountain views! Amazing downtown location only 3 blocks from the Pearl St. Mall & 2 blocks to the Red Rocks trail system, Boulder Creek park areas & bike path. This 2 BR condo comes with 1 reserved parking space & spacious storage area. Landscaped common courtyard w/ BBQ areas.



Rental License: RHL-00993790

Zoning District: RMx-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Dogs Allowed



