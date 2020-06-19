Amenities

parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool

625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 Available 07/08/20 Amazing 2BD/2BA TopFloor Condo with Views! - This 2BD/2BA top floor condo boasts spectacular flatirons views, newer flooring, and it even comes with an assigned covered parking space. Enjoy the community pool and walk to the Meadows Shopping Center with ease! Boulder's infamous bike paths and open space trails are nearby and there is easy access to US 36. Call us today to schedule your private showing. With water/sewer/trash included, this one won't last!



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



-Sorry, no pets

-No Undergraduates

-Zoned for 3 Unrelated Occupants

-RHL2017-00026



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807762)