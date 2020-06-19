All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

625 Manhattan Place Unit 308

625 Manhattan Place · (720) 307-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 Manhattan Place, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 Available 07/08/20 Amazing 2BD/2BA TopFloor Condo with Views! - This 2BD/2BA top floor condo boasts spectacular flatirons views, newer flooring, and it even comes with an assigned covered parking space. Enjoy the community pool and walk to the Meadows Shopping Center with ease! Boulder's infamous bike paths and open space trails are nearby and there is easy access to US 36. Call us today to schedule your private showing. With water/sewer/trash included, this one won't last!

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

-Sorry, no pets
-No Undergraduates
-Zoned for 3 Unrelated Occupants
-RHL2017-00026

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 have any available units?
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 pet-friendly?
No, 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 offer parking?
Yes, 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 does offer parking.
Does 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 have a pool?
Yes, 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 has a pool.
Does 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
