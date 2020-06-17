Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

4955 Moorhead Ave #1 Available 08/03/20 One Bedroom Condo, On Bus Line, Pets Negotiable! - Nice Large Bedroom with open concept living room and kitchen. On site Laundry. Off street Parking.

Pets Negotiable, 1 per unit.

Tenant Pays All Utilities: Gas, Water & Trash-Flat Rate of $80/month, Electric is put in tenants name.

Lease Dates: 8/3/2020-7/28/2021

RHL-0001671 Occupancy 1 person/Couple



RHL-0001671

Occupancy 1/Cpl



