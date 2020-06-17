All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4955 Moorhead Ave #1

4955 Moorhead Avenue · (303) 442-7773
Location

4955 Moorhead Avenue, Boulder, CO 80305
South 45th

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
4955 Moorhead Ave #1 Available 08/03/20 One Bedroom Condo, On Bus Line, Pets Negotiable! - Nice Large Bedroom with open concept living room and kitchen. On site Laundry. Off street Parking.
Pets Negotiable, 1 per unit.
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Gas, Water & Trash-Flat Rate of $80/month, Electric is put in tenants name.
Lease Dates: 8/3/2020-7/28/2021
RHL-0001671 Occupancy 1 person/Couple

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

RHL-0001671
Occupancy 1/Cpl

(RLNE1987388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 have any available units?
4955 Moorhead Ave #1 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4955 Moorhead Ave #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 does offer parking.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4955 Moorhead Ave #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
