All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 4797 Edison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
4797 Edison Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

4797 Edison Avenue

4797 Edison Avenue · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4797 Edison Avenue, Boulder, CO 80301
Noble Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this gorgeous townhome located in the heart of Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,956 square feet of livable space. The main floor of this townhome includes a spacious kitchen with well kept appliances, tons of cabinetry for storage, and an island that is perfect for informal dining or entertaining. The kitchen looks out into a large living room that is complete with a wood burning fireplace, and sliding glass doors that lead you to the back deck. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with many windows that allow natural light to flood in. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms as well as an additional living space with access to the upper balcony. You will love the convenience of a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer located on the second floor. Outside you can soak up some sunshine from a spacious balcony, or dine outdoors on the first floor wooden deck. The location of this property is unbeatable with Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and the countless other shops and restaurants at 29th Street Mall. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Wood Burning Fireplace, Walk-in Closet, Deck, Balcony
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage
School District: Boulder Valley

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4797 Edison Avenue have any available units?
4797 Edison Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4797 Edison Avenue have?
Some of 4797 Edison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4797 Edison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4797 Edison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4797 Edison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4797 Edison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4797 Edison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4797 Edison Avenue offers parking.
Does 4797 Edison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4797 Edison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4797 Edison Avenue have a pool?
No, 4797 Edison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4797 Edison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4797 Edison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4797 Edison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4797 Edison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4797 Edison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4797 Edison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4797 Edison Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity