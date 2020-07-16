4797 Edison Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this gorgeous townhome located in the heart of Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,956 square feet of livable space. The main floor of this townhome includes a spacious kitchen with well kept appliances, tons of cabinetry for storage, and an island that is perfect for informal dining or entertaining. The kitchen looks out into a large living room that is complete with a wood burning fireplace, and sliding glass doors that lead you to the back deck. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with many windows that allow natural light to flood in. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms as well as an additional living space with access to the upper balcony. You will love the convenience of a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer located on the second floor. Outside you can soak up some sunshine from a spacious balcony, or dine outdoors on the first floor wooden deck. The location of this property is unbeatable with Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and the countless other shops and restaurants at 29th Street Mall. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Wood Burning Fireplace, Walk-in Closet, Deck, Balcony

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage

School District: Boulder Valley



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.