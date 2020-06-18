4668 Ingram Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated & well maintained Home in Martin Acres on a beautiful large private lot. Refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows, Egress in basement bedrooms & rec room. 4 bedrooms with den or office with French doors. Sorry no pets allowed. Covered back porch. Near bus, close to Martin Park, Table Mesa Shopping, Mountain Sun, and South Walnut Cafe! For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



Max Unrelated 3, RHL2015-00658