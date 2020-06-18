All apartments in Boulder
4668 Ingram Ct
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4668 Ingram Ct

4668 Ingram Court · (303) 447-1502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4668 Ingram Court, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 4

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Nicely updated & well maintained Home in Martin Acres on a beautiful large private lot. Refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows, Egress in basement bedrooms & rec room. 4 bedrooms with den or office with French doors. Sorry no pets allowed. Covered back porch. Near bus, close to Martin Park, Table Mesa Shopping, Mountain Sun, and South Walnut Cafe! For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

Max Unrelated 3, RHL2015-00658

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 Ingram Ct have any available units?
4668 Ingram Ct has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4668 Ingram Ct have?
Some of 4668 Ingram Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 Ingram Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4668 Ingram Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 Ingram Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4668 Ingram Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 4668 Ingram Ct offer parking?
No, 4668 Ingram Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4668 Ingram Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 Ingram Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 Ingram Ct have a pool?
No, 4668 Ingram Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4668 Ingram Ct have accessible units?
No, 4668 Ingram Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 Ingram Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4668 Ingram Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4668 Ingram Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4668 Ingram Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
