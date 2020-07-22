Amenities

3575 28th Street #304 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor Corner Condo Available For Rent in Boulder - This is a bright, top-floor, corner condo with a private entrance. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, washer/dryer, window A/C, and an assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking. The complex has a pool and clubhouse, is on a bus stop and it's a short walk to the grocery store, gym, restaurants, pharmacy, coffee shops, etc. The ceilings are vaulted, there are mountain views and it is only two miles from downtown Boulder. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a private balcony plus a fireplace and a breakfast bar. Water, trash and high-speed wireless internet included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity. No smoking and no pets.



RHL: 00992132 / Max Unrelated: 4



No Pets Allowed



