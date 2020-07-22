All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 3575 28th Street #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
3575 28th Street #304
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

3575 28th Street #304

3575 28th Street · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3575 28th Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3575 28th Street #304 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
3575 28th Street #304 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor Corner Condo Available For Rent in Boulder - This is a bright, top-floor, corner condo with a private entrance. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, washer/dryer, window A/C, and an assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking. The complex has a pool and clubhouse, is on a bus stop and it's a short walk to the grocery store, gym, restaurants, pharmacy, coffee shops, etc. The ceilings are vaulted, there are mountain views and it is only two miles from downtown Boulder. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a private balcony plus a fireplace and a breakfast bar. Water, trash and high-speed wireless internet included in rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity. No smoking and no pets.

RHL: 00992132 / Max Unrelated: 4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 28th Street #304 have any available units?
3575 28th Street #304 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3575 28th Street #304 have?
Some of 3575 28th Street #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3575 28th Street #304 currently offering any rent specials?
3575 28th Street #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 28th Street #304 pet-friendly?
No, 3575 28th Street #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3575 28th Street #304 offer parking?
Yes, 3575 28th Street #304 offers parking.
Does 3575 28th Street #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3575 28th Street #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 28th Street #304 have a pool?
Yes, 3575 28th Street #304 has a pool.
Does 3575 28th Street #304 have accessible units?
No, 3575 28th Street #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 28th Street #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3575 28th Street #304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3575 28th Street #304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3575 28th Street #304 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3575 28th Street #304?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave
Boulder, CO 80303
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court
Boulder, CO 80301
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoulder 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Apartments
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity