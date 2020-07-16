Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court volleyball court

3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 Available 10/01/20 2B/2B in Desirable Boulder Wimbledon Condos Available 10/1-7/31! - This beautiful 2B/1.5B bi-level apartment in the Wimbledon condos has been newly remodeled and is in wonderful condition. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, and updated appliances make this the perfect spot to call home.

Within walking distance to CU, this complex offers access to a community pool, tennis and volleyball courts, bus lines, nearby restaurants and more!

The comfortable living room has a wood-burning fireplace, and provides access to the galley kitchen and dining room with patio. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and feature full-sized walk-in closets.

Washer/dryer is in second bedroom closet for easy tenant access.



Lease through 7/31/21 with option to renew.

Water/trash included in rent.

Parking provided.

No pets per HOA.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information today!



Rental License: RHL-00992890

Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals.



No Pets Allowed



