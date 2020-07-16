All apartments in Boulder
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12

3460 Colorado Avenue · (720) 583-4369
Location

3460 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,845

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 Available 10/01/20 2B/2B in Desirable Boulder Wimbledon Condos Available 10/1-7/31! - This beautiful 2B/1.5B bi-level apartment in the Wimbledon condos has been newly remodeled and is in wonderful condition. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, and updated appliances make this the perfect spot to call home.
Within walking distance to CU, this complex offers access to a community pool, tennis and volleyball courts, bus lines, nearby restaurants and more!
The comfortable living room has a wood-burning fireplace, and provides access to the galley kitchen and dining room with patio. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and feature full-sized walk-in closets.
Washer/dryer is in second bedroom closet for easy tenant access.

Lease through 7/31/21 with option to renew.
Water/trash included in rent.
Parking provided.
No pets per HOA.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information today!

Rental License: RHL-00992890
Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 have any available units?
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 have?
Some of 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 offers parking.
Does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 have a pool?
Yes, 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 has a pool.
Does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 have accessible units?
No, 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 has units with air conditioning.
