Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom, two bathroom house in Martin Acre. Just south of CU campus. Garage, large back yard, great location on bus route. Approximately 1450 sq ft. No pets allowed. For more information, or to set up a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 3 for this property. RHL-0009542.

Single family home tenant pays all utilities in their name