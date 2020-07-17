All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307

3301 Arapahoe Avenue · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Transit Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3301 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
Transit Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
Beautiful Luxury Peloton Industrial Loft-style Condo for Rent in the Heart of Boulder - Unit is located on the 3rd floor with amazing amenities including but not limited to; year round heated swimming pool, 2 jacuzzi, pool table, movie theater, fire pit, state of the art GYM, and yoga/ spinning classes are available. For additional amenities information visit: https://pelotonwest.com/amenities/ This Unit has been fully renovated with new bedroom carpet, engineer cork/hardwood floors, refinished bathroom with a roman tub, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Unit also includes a full size washer/dryer with a large in-unit storage, and one garage parking space. A separate large secure garage storage unit next to parking space is available for rent and there's a gas line on the balcony for a grill.

RHL-00994403 | No more than 2 unrelated occupants

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 have any available units?
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 have?
Some of 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 offers parking.
Does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 have a pool?
Yes, 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 has a pool.
Does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 have accessible units?
No, 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity