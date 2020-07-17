3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room yoga

Beautiful Luxury Peloton Industrial Loft-style Condo for Rent in the Heart of Boulder - Unit is located on the 3rd floor with amazing amenities including but not limited to; year round heated swimming pool, 2 jacuzzi, pool table, movie theater, fire pit, state of the art GYM, and yoga/ spinning classes are available. For additional amenities information visit: https://pelotonwest.com/amenities/ This Unit has been fully renovated with new bedroom carpet, engineer cork/hardwood floors, refinished bathroom with a roman tub, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Unit also includes a full size washer/dryer with a large in-unit storage, and one garage parking space. A separate large secure garage storage unit next to parking space is available for rent and there's a gas line on the balcony for a grill.



RHL-00994403 | No more than 2 unrelated occupants



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5881490)