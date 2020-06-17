All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 33 South Boulder Circle #116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
33 South Boulder Circle #116
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

33 South Boulder Circle #116

33 South Boulder Circle · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33 South Boulder Circle, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 South Boulder Circle #116 · Avail. Jul 5

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
33 South Boulder Circle #116 Available 07/05/20 Conveniently Located Modern Two Bedroom Condo For Rent in Boulder - Enjoy Boulder living in this conveniently located, modern condominium! In the mornings, bask in the sun on your very quiet, comfortable, and peaceful patio. Pool is 20 ft. outside your door and if you're looking for a well-maintained property, you have found it! Wood plank flooring throughout, new bathroom flooring, all freshly painted Fall 2019! Lease until 6/30/21.

RHL-00990902
Max Unrelated Occupants: 2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4218796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 have any available units?
33 South Boulder Circle #116 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 have?
Some of 33 South Boulder Circle #116's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 South Boulder Circle #116 currently offering any rent specials?
33 South Boulder Circle #116 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 South Boulder Circle #116 pet-friendly?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 offer parking?
Yes, 33 South Boulder Circle #116 does offer parking.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 have a pool?
Yes, 33 South Boulder Circle #116 has a pool.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 have accessible units?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 South Boulder Circle #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 South Boulder Circle #116 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 South Boulder Circle #116 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 South Boulder Circle #116?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity