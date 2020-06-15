Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access

3280 47th St. #107 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath Kings Ridge Condo AVAILABLE August 1st - Kitchen with granite countertops, cabinet doors and hardware, and stainless steel appliances

Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and entryway

Carpeting in bedrooms

Hardwood in main living area

Both bathrooms have new toilets, tubs, and sinks with beautiful tile and granite

Full-size washer and dryer in unit

Large hall closet

Wood burning fireplace

300 square feet of private outdoor space

Flatiron and green space views; very peaceful location

Pool and hot tub

Dedicated garage parking

Bike trail right out your front door

PETS NEGOTIABLE with deposit



Rental License: RHL2013-00012

Zoning District: RM-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!



(RLNE2308356)