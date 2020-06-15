Amenities
3280 47th St. #107 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath Kings Ridge Condo AVAILABLE August 1st - Kitchen with granite countertops, cabinet doors and hardware, and stainless steel appliances
Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and entryway
Carpeting in bedrooms
Hardwood in main living area
Both bathrooms have new toilets, tubs, and sinks with beautiful tile and granite
Full-size washer and dryer in unit
Large hall closet
Wood burning fireplace
300 square feet of private outdoor space
Flatiron and green space views; very peaceful location
Pool and hot tub
Dedicated garage parking
Bike trail right out your front door
PETS NEGOTIABLE with deposit
Rental License: RHL2013-00012
Zoning District: RM-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals
Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!
