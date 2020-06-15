All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3280 47th St. #107

3280 47th Street · (720) 583-4369
Location

3280 47th Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Noble Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3280 47th St. #107 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
3280 47th St. #107 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath Kings Ridge Condo AVAILABLE August 1st - Kitchen with granite countertops, cabinet doors and hardware, and stainless steel appliances
Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and entryway
Carpeting in bedrooms
Hardwood in main living area
Both bathrooms have new toilets, tubs, and sinks with beautiful tile and granite
Full-size washer and dryer in unit
Large hall closet
Wood burning fireplace
300 square feet of private outdoor space
Flatiron and green space views; very peaceful location
Pool and hot tub
Dedicated garage parking
Bike trail right out your front door
PETS NEGOTIABLE with deposit

Rental License: RHL2013-00012
Zoning District: RM-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information!

(RLNE2308356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3280 47th St. #107 have any available units?
3280 47th St. #107 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3280 47th St. #107 have?
Some of 3280 47th St. #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3280 47th St. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
3280 47th St. #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3280 47th St. #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3280 47th St. #107 is pet friendly.
Does 3280 47th St. #107 offer parking?
Yes, 3280 47th St. #107 does offer parking.
Does 3280 47th St. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3280 47th St. #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3280 47th St. #107 have a pool?
Yes, 3280 47th St. #107 has a pool.
Does 3280 47th St. #107 have accessible units?
No, 3280 47th St. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3280 47th St. #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3280 47th St. #107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3280 47th St. #107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3280 47th St. #107 has units with air conditioning.
