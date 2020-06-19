Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse community garden on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 Available 08/12/20 2 Bedroom in North Boulder - 2 Bd. 1 Bath Condo in North Boulder. Wood laminate floors, large windows, top floor unit/Assigned storage on ground floor/Assigned parking spot/ on site laundry. Building is across from pool in complex with clubhouse, tennis and volleyball courts, outdoor grills and community gardens use.

No Pets

Non-Student

Utilities: Water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $40 per month; Gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate



Lease dates 8/12/2020-8/7/2021



RHL2015-00878 Occupancy 2 unrelated



We’ve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE1861625)