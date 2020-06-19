All apartments in Boulder
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32

3250 O'neal Circle Southwest · (303) 442-7773
Location

3250 O'neal Circle Southwest, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
community garden
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 Available 08/12/20 2 Bedroom in North Boulder - 2 Bd. 1 Bath Condo in North Boulder. Wood laminate floors, large windows, top floor unit/Assigned storage on ground floor/Assigned parking spot/ on site laundry. Building is across from pool in complex with clubhouse, tennis and volleyball courts, outdoor grills and community gardens use.
No Pets
Non-Student
Utilities: Water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $40 per month; Gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Lease dates 8/12/2020-8/7/2021

RHL2015-00878 Occupancy 2 unrelated

We’ve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1861625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 have any available units?
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 have?
Some of 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 currently offering any rent specials?
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 pet-friendly?
No, 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 offer parking?
Yes, 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 does offer parking.
Does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 have a pool?
Yes, 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 has a pool.
Does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 have accessible units?
No, 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 does not have units with air conditioning.
