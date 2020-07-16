3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

1 BD/1 BA Condo in Wimbledon Complex - Available Now! Top floor Wimbledon 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a COVERED PARKING SPACE! This end unit is quiet has great lighting with a great view and has some nice upgrades which make the unit more livable. There is a park-like setting with pool, tennis courts, volleyball, BBQ's and picnic tables. Nice top floor location within Wimbledon for easy move in! Close to CU, Naropa, grocery stores and Boulder Creek Path. Perfect for quiet students, grad students or young professionals.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3908322)