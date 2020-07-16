All apartments in Boulder
3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301

3161 Madison Ave · (720) 583-4369
Location

3161 Madison Ave, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
1 BD/1 BA Condo in Wimbledon Complex - Available Now! Top floor Wimbledon 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a COVERED PARKING SPACE! This end unit is quiet has great lighting with a great view and has some nice upgrades which make the unit more livable. There is a park-like setting with pool, tennis courts, volleyball, BBQ's and picnic tables. Nice top floor location within Wimbledon for easy move in! Close to CU, Naropa, grocery stores and Boulder Creek Path. Perfect for quiet students, grad students or young professionals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3908322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 have any available units?
3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 have?
Some of 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 currently offering any rent specials?
3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 pet-friendly?
No, 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 offer parking?
Yes, 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 offers parking.
Does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 have a pool?
Yes, 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 has a pool.
Does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 have accessible units?
No, 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301 does not have units with air conditioning.
