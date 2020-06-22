Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking

3158 29th Street Available 07/30/20 Sensational Townhouse Overlooking Private Pond In A Great Location! - VIDEO OF PROPERTY COMING THIS WEEKEND. Call or email with questions. Current tenants have been in the property since 2015.



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



This Remarkable Three Story Townhouse Has Beautiful Finishes Throughout. When Entering The Property You'll Find A Lovely Fenced Courtyard With A Brick Patio, Plantings And A Fountain. When Entering The Front Door To The Home You'll Find An Entry Hall With A Coat Closet And Bamboo Floors. Off Of The Entry Hall Is A Bright Dining Room With Pendant Lighting, Floor To Ceiling Windows And A Glass Sliding Door To The Front Patio With Hunter Douglass Blinds.



Off Of The Dining Room Is The Kitchen Which Boasts Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops, Tile Backsplash And Comes With A Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave And Gas Range. The Kitchen Opens To The Phenomenal Living Room Which Is Fully Carpeted And Is Lit With Floor To Ceiling Windows. The Living Room Has A Wood Burning Stove And Absolutely Breathtaking Views Of A Lushly Landscaped Pond. The Living Room Walks Out To A Brick Patio Surrounded By Flowers And Trees, Perfect For Spending Warm Summer Days Outside!



Upstairs You'll Find Two Large Bedrooms, Each With Private Balconies, Full Bathrooms And Plenty Of Closet Space. The Master Has Floor To Ceiling Windows Cascading Up From The First Floor With Views Of The Pond Behind.



On The Lower Level Of The Home You'll Find The Third Bedroom Or A Space Great For An Office, With A Private Newly Renovated Bathroom, Walk-In Closet And Egress Window. The Lower Level Also Has An Unfinished Storage Room With A Washer/ Dryer And Secondary Refrigerator.



The Property Has Two Assigned Off-Street Parking Spaces & two ductless AC units!



Tenants Are Responsible For Paying All Utilities, The Minimal Landscaping And Snow Removal.



Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In A One Of A Kind Townhouse In North Boulder! Call Or Email To Set Up A Showing!



A Dog May Be Negotiable With An Extra Deposit.



Trash Included in Rent.



Off street parking.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5848884)